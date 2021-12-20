STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Double delight for movie fans this Christmas-New Year season

The Christmas-New Year season is supposed to be one of the major periods for cinemas as some of the big movies hit screens in December every year.

A still from Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Kaaval'.

By Express News Service

However, after the Covid outbreak, there was a surge in the number of viewers watching movies online through various OTT platforms. 

In December 2020, theatres all over Kerala remained shut owing to the Covid situation. However, this time, the theatres are open.

This is a double delight to movie connoisseurs as both theatres and OTT platforms are offering them a wide variety of films. One of the major attractions among the OTT releases is Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali which will be released through Netflix on December 24.

Superstar Dileep’s Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan will be released through Disney Plus Hotstar on December 31 while Joju George’s Madhuram will be premiered through SonyLIV during the Christmas holidays.

Along with direct OTT releases, three big movies which were released recently will also be there on OTT platforms.  

Of these, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and Mohanlal’s Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham were released online last week. By the end of this month, Suresh Gopi-starrer Kaaval will also be released on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, the theatres, which reopened last month after the second wave of the pandemic, too have fielded some big movies to entertain the masses.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which also has Fahadh Faasil playing a major role, has already released in Kerala.  Ajagajantharam, Meow, Kunjeldho and Djibouti will also be there on screens all over Kerala.

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala has decided to stop screening movies that have begun screening on OTT platforms after the theatre release. 

The theatres, as per the decision, have stopped screening Kurup and Marakkar. There was a deal between theatre owners and producers that other than direct OTT releases, those films which are released in theatres can only be screened in OTT only 42 days after the theatre release. 

However, considering the pandemic, a consensus was reached between the parties to reduce the number of days to 30 till March 2022.

