A R Rahman to score Fahadh film Malayan Kunju?

As per the latest buzz doing the rounds, AR Rahman has joined Fahadh Faasil’s next Malayalam feature Malayan Kunju, helmed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakar. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:40 AM

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Musician AR Rahman (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Written and shot by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, the survival thriller had composer Sushin Shyam attached initially.

The makers are gearing up to launch the first trailer of the film on December 24.  Malayan Kunju is jointly produced by Fazil and Fahadh-Nazriya’s production house Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

