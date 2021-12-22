STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' to release on January 14, 2022

Dulquer unveiled the poster of the film showing him as an intense cop who is on a mission.

Dulquer Salmaan as a police officer in film 'Salute'.

Dulquer Salmaan as a police officer in film 'Salute'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022. The Malayalam star announced the release date on Wednesday.

"Another one! Aravind Karunakaran is on a mission!! Salute...releasing in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022," he posted on Instagram.

Dulquer also unveiled a new poster of the film, which shows him as an intense cop who is on a mission.

Rosshan Andrrews has directed the project. 'Salute' also features Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval. (ANI)

