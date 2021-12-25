WATCH| Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Malayankunju' gives vibes of an intense trailer

By Express News Service

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju has dropped, and it seems to have the sort of role the actor would be great at playing. In the film billed as a survival thriller, Fahadh presumably plays a man who repairs faulty electronic devices. Oh, and he gets annoyed by the next door baby's cries. There are also hints of the character's social awkwardness, conflicts with relatives, and financial hurdles.

The trailer, which ends on an interesting note, also reveals the release month as February 2022. Malayankunju is the directorial debut of Sajimon Prabhakar, who directs from a script by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. It also sees Mahesh making his debut as a cinematographer.

The trailer also confirms the involvement of another big name, AR Rahman, who is returning to Malayalam cinema after 29 years. Malayankunju has Arju Benn as the editor. He was an assistant editor on CU Soon.

Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factor worked on the sound design. Jyotish Shankar handled the art department.