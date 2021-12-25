WATCH| Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' hints at sinister investigation thriller

By Express News Service

In the first trailer of Rosshan Andrrews' Salute, we rarely see Dulquer in police uniform. The cops are looking for someone. There is a mention of a murder incident. Jakes Bejoy's music drips with menace. Who is Aravind Karunakaran? Why is he in plainclothes - and, in what capacity is he working with the cops? Is he on suspension? Has he left the force? Every hint points to a sinister investigation thriller with an intriguing backstory.

Needless to say, the neatly edited and scored trailer has got us hooked. It seems Rosshan Andrrews and writers Bobby and Sanjay are back for another round of mind games. We also get a fleeting glimpse of the film's main female character, played by Diana Penty. Salute arrives on January 14, 2022. The fifth production venture of Wayfarer Films, it was shot by Aslam K Purayil and edited by Sreekar Prasad.