STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘I’m proud to be identified as a national actor’: Tovino Thomas

Minnal Murali has opened to a tremendous response since its premiere on Netflix, with the entire team earning praise for pulling off something earlier thought unattainable.

Published: 28th December 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas in upcoming multilingual superhero flick, 'Minnal Murali'.

Tovino Thomas in upcoming multilingual superhero flick, 'Minnal Murali'.

By Express News Service

Minnal Murali has opened to a tremendous response since its premiere on Netflix, with the entire team earning praise for pulling off something earlier thought unattainable. Director Basil Joseph and actors Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram have been basking in their much-deserved limelight. “This is huge, not just for all of us who gave our heart and soul to the film and its making, but for Malayalam cinema that I am proud to represent,” says Tovino.

The actor, who made his debut in 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal, wants to see every film made in the country categorised as ‘Indian cinema’ instead of applying regional, mainstream and other divisions. He wants language barriers to be done away with. “Cinema being a visual medium is in itself a global medium. It’s Indian cinema—the best of its kind. All that matters is the story. It’s about the film itself, and how it’s made. It’s about filmmaking, acting, direction and more. It’s not about what language the story is told in or which part of the country it came from. Regional cinema was always Indian cinema. Let’s call it what it is.”

Tovino Thomas, for whom Minnal Murali is the second direct-to-OTT release after Kaanekkaane, finds streaming services liberating. “Viewers have even more choices to discover stories from different parts of the world, stories that can give them a glimpse of other cultures,” he says, adding that now actors like him can focus on their strengths and be authentic rather than picking a “more traditionally acceptable” option. “I am proud to be identified as a national actor now, not just a regional actor. And finally, filmmakers can choose a subject they are passionate about and be free to tell that story in a manner they want.”

The actor feels fortunate to be a part of the “Golden age of entertainment” in India, where it’s now possible to share the “joy for good storytelling” across regions, countries, cities and languages. “We really hope that with Minnal Murali, we are able to set an example, act as a stepping stone and inspire many Malayalam filmmakers to reach out to the world with their stories,” he signs off.

Minnal Murali sequel confirmed by producer Sophia Paul

There have been speculations about a sequel to Minnal Murali even before its release. Now the producer herself, Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, has confirmed that a sequel is indeed in development. “I can’t talk about what we have in mind, but it’s going to be a hell of a ride,” said Sophia in a recent interview with The Federal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Minnal Murali Basil Joseph
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp