‘I’m proud to be identified as a national actor’: Tovino Thomas

By Express News Service

Minnal Murali has opened to a tremendous response since its premiere on Netflix, with the entire team earning praise for pulling off something earlier thought unattainable. Director Basil Joseph and actors Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram have been basking in their much-deserved limelight. “This is huge, not just for all of us who gave our heart and soul to the film and its making, but for Malayalam cinema that I am proud to represent,” says Tovino.

The actor, who made his debut in 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal, wants to see every film made in the country categorised as ‘Indian cinema’ instead of applying regional, mainstream and other divisions. He wants language barriers to be done away with. “Cinema being a visual medium is in itself a global medium. It’s Indian cinema—the best of its kind. All that matters is the story. It’s about the film itself, and how it’s made. It’s about filmmaking, acting, direction and more. It’s not about what language the story is told in or which part of the country it came from. Regional cinema was always Indian cinema. Let’s call it what it is.”

Tovino Thomas, for whom Minnal Murali is the second direct-to-OTT release after Kaanekkaane, finds streaming services liberating. “Viewers have even more choices to discover stories from different parts of the world, stories that can give them a glimpse of other cultures,” he says, adding that now actors like him can focus on their strengths and be authentic rather than picking a “more traditionally acceptable” option. “I am proud to be identified as a national actor now, not just a regional actor. And finally, filmmakers can choose a subject they are passionate about and be free to tell that story in a manner they want.”

The actor feels fortunate to be a part of the “Golden age of entertainment” in India, where it’s now possible to share the “joy for good storytelling” across regions, countries, cities and languages. “We really hope that with Minnal Murali, we are able to set an example, act as a stepping stone and inspire many Malayalam filmmakers to reach out to the world with their stories,” he signs off.

Minnal Murali sequel confirmed by producer Sophia Paul

There have been speculations about a sequel to Minnal Murali even before its release. Now the producer herself, Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, has confirmed that a sequel is indeed in development. “I can’t talk about what we have in mind, but it’s going to be a hell of a ride,” said Sophia in a recent interview with The Federal.