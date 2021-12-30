STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal-Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed that his second directorial, Bro Daddy, will go for a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published: 30th December 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran with Kalyani Priyadarshan on the sets of 'Bro Daddy'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran with Kalyani Priyadarshan on the sets of 'Bro Daddy'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Led by Mohanlal, the film touted as a family entertainer also features Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Jaffer Idukki, Mallika Sukumaran, Kaniha, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Nikhila Vimal, Sijoy Varghese and Kavya Shetty, among others.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Bro Daddy has a script by Sreejith N and Bibin George. Abinandhan Ramanujam helmed the camera while Akhilesh Mohan handled editing duties. Deepak Dev, who composed for Lucifer, rendered the score. MR Raja Krishnan is in charge of the sound department.

