Director Ranjith makes a short film 'Madhavi'

Veteran filmmaker Ranjith has announced that he has directed a short film titled Madhavi.

The Nandanam director shared this news while addressing a doubt raised by those who wondered whether he filmed a new full-length feature after a poster of Madhavi was released online.

“A short film titled Madhavi will be presented before your eyes soon. The film happened at a time when theatres and other film-related activities got shut down,” wrote Ranjith in a note shared on his social media page.

“When the poster got shared, some doubted whether it is a feature-length film. No; it is a short film of 37-min duration.” Namitha Pramod and Sreelekshmi essay the main leads in Madhavi. Ranjith last directed Drama starring Mohanlal.

His last acting appearance was in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, as the father of Koshy, essayed by Prithviraj. He will also appear in a leading part in Anoop Menon’s directorial debut King Fish. As for his next full-length directorial feature, there are reports that he is planning a new film with Mammootty.