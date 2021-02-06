STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tomorrow and Everafter

Over the years, music director Roby Abraham has carved a space in the music industry thanks to a healthy mix of film as well as independent projects.

Published: 06th February 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Roby Abraham

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the years, music director Roby Abraham has carved a space in the music industry thanks to a healthy mix of film as well as independent projects. With his band ‘Everafter’, he has composed hit numbers like ‘Veruthe’ and ‘Boogie’. After a hiatus of three years, Roby and his band are back in the game with the single ‘Naale’ sung by Madonna Sebastian. The composer, who gave up his corporate job for the love of music and cinema, is excited about his upcoming projects including Bollywood director Kunal Kohli’s movie, ‘Lahore Confidential’.

‘Naale’ was first planned over six years ago in 2014. “It was first performed with minimal instrumental backing. I always wanted to do a full version of the song. It took shape now,” says Roby. The lyrics have been penned by Manu Manjith. “It is a positive song which inspires to create a brighter tomorrow and conveys the need to change ourselves,” adds Roby. The music video is expected to release soon. “A day’s shoot is pending.”

“Naale is one of the three songs I worked on during the lockdown. The period proved productive for me as I got ample time to compose, work on their visualisation and update myself with music arrangement and production,” he says. Roby is equally excited about ‘Lahore Confidential’ which will be  soon released on ZEE5. “The songs from ‘Fanaa’ still mesmerise me. I’m  happy to work with Kunal.”

Roby will be embarking on a trip with some fellow musicians soon. “I’m planning on some  collaborations as an independent music producer. A few songs are in my mind and they will be completed this year.” Roby is also looking forward to stepping into a new role. “I’ve been thinking of a script for long. I’m planning to start writing it by March and want to materialise it this year. As a band, we are planning to come up with independent songs.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roby Abraham Everafter
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp