Tomorrow and Everafter

KOCHI: Over the years, music director Roby Abraham has carved a space in the music industry thanks to a healthy mix of film as well as independent projects. With his band ‘Everafter’, he has composed hit numbers like ‘Veruthe’ and ‘Boogie’. After a hiatus of three years, Roby and his band are back in the game with the single ‘Naale’ sung by Madonna Sebastian. The composer, who gave up his corporate job for the love of music and cinema, is excited about his upcoming projects including Bollywood director Kunal Kohli’s movie, ‘Lahore Confidential’.

‘Naale’ was first planned over six years ago in 2014. “It was first performed with minimal instrumental backing. I always wanted to do a full version of the song. It took shape now,” says Roby. The lyrics have been penned by Manu Manjith. “It is a positive song which inspires to create a brighter tomorrow and conveys the need to change ourselves,” adds Roby. The music video is expected to release soon. “A day’s shoot is pending.”

“Naale is one of the three songs I worked on during the lockdown. The period proved productive for me as I got ample time to compose, work on their visualisation and update myself with music arrangement and production,” he says. Roby is equally excited about ‘Lahore Confidential’ which will be soon released on ZEE5. “The songs from ‘Fanaa’ still mesmerise me. I’m happy to work with Kunal.”

Roby will be embarking on a trip with some fellow musicians soon. “I’m planning on some collaborations as an independent music producer. A few songs are in my mind and they will be completed this year.” Roby is also looking forward to stepping into a new role. “I’ve been thinking of a script for long. I’m planning to start writing it by March and want to materialise it this year. As a band, we are planning to come up with independent songs.”