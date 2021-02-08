STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Drishyam' changed the way world looks at Malayalam cinema: Actor Mohanlal on taking legacy forward

"Drishyam 2", whose trailer crossed over nine million in 48 hours of its debut, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohanlal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam cinema star Mohanlal on Monday said he is confident that the upcoming sequel of "Drishyam" will replicate the success of the 2013 crime drama, which was a hit across multiple languages and changed the way "world looks at Malayalam cinema".

The film was remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn filling in for Mohanlal's Georgekutty and Tabu playing the Inspector General of Police, originally essayed by Asha Sarath.

It was also the first Indian film to be remade in Chinese (Mandarin) language, Mohanlal said at a virtual press conference of "Drishyam 2".

"'Drishyam' first part was a huge success, not just in Malayalam but also in multiple languages. It was also the first Indian movie to be remade in Chinese. It received critical as well as commercial success and changed the way the world looks at Malayalam cinema," the superstar said.

"There is definitely a lot of pressure on making the sequel of such a movie but we are very confident that this film will be loved and well received by the audience. We are now ready to take the legacy forward and achieve a new cinematic milestone," he added.

"Drishyam 2", whose trailer crossed over nine million in 48 hours of its debut, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the original.

The film also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

The story begins from where the first part ended but the stakes are higher this time.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of how Georgekutty and his family are coping after their lives were altered one fateful night.

Georgekutty, a cinema loving cable operator, realises that he will have to step up once again to protect his family.

Joseph said initially he did not think about taking the story forward as he felt the first part gave the perfect culmination to the events in the 2013 film, but fans kept asking him for a sequel.

Some admirers even wrote their own version of the story, the director added.

He started thinking about returning to the story at the prompting of his producer, who told him to attempt and see if it worked.

"I started thinking about the possibility but it took almost five years to come to this film. The moment I said I am going to write this thing, my family said, 'Don't do it. Don't destroy the name'. 

"I showed the first draft to them and the final draft. They said 'This is a good film, you can make it'. I sent it to so many people to get the feedback because this is something genius and you can't mess with the second part, so I took a lot of feedback," Joseph said.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said the streamer was proud to associate with different language movies as they reflect the rich diversity of the country but Malayalam cinema has consistently given "intellectually stimulating" stories -- be it "Lucifer", "Trance", "C U Soon" and now "Drishyam 2".

"For all the regional content that we have been programming, whether it is 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Maara' or 'C U Soon' and pretty sure with 'Drishyam 2 as well, 50 per cent of the audience viewing this content is coming outside of the origin state.

"That gives you a picture how popular these stories can become. Through Prime Video, creators are getting an opportunity to create reach where none existed," Subramaniam said.

Calling "Drishyam 2" an exhilarating piece of work, the senior executive said, "It's a perfect blend of all the elements"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Drishyam Malayalam cinema
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp