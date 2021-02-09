STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vilayath Buddha is our duty to Sachy: Producer

We reported earlier that the late Sachy’s chief associate Jayan Nambiar would direct Vilayath Buddha, the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name.

Published: 09th February 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We reported earlier that the late Sachy’s chief associate Jayan Nambiar would direct Vilayath Buddha, the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. The film earlier had Sachy attached to helm it, as a follow-up to his Ayyappanum Koshiyum, one of last year’s hits. The makers have released an artistic poster of the film.

Urvasi Theatres, which backed the national award-winning Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, bankrolls the film scripted by GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan.“Vilayath Buddha is my first film with childhood friend Prithviraj. Sachy ettan is the only reason for this film happening. He left after bringing us all together. We believe this film is our duty to him,” said Sandip Senan.

Jomon T John is on board as the cinematographer and Mahesh Narayanan editor.Vilayath Buddha revolves around two characters, an older man named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict revolves around two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. Prithviraj will play the latter. The makers are on the lookout for an actor to play Bhaskaran Master. 

Jayan has previously worked with Sachy in Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum aside from Prithviraj’s assistant director in Lucifer. He was also supposed to helm another script of Sachy, starring Prithviraj, but opted to make Vilayath Buddha his directorial debut.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vilayath Buddha
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp