Vilayath Buddha is our duty to Sachy: Producer

By Express News Service

We reported earlier that the late Sachy’s chief associate Jayan Nambiar would direct Vilayath Buddha, the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. The film earlier had Sachy attached to helm it, as a follow-up to his Ayyappanum Koshiyum, one of last year’s hits. The makers have released an artistic poster of the film.

Urvasi Theatres, which backed the national award-winning Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, bankrolls the film scripted by GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan.“Vilayath Buddha is my first film with childhood friend Prithviraj. Sachy ettan is the only reason for this film happening. He left after bringing us all together. We believe this film is our duty to him,” said Sandip Senan.

Jomon T John is on board as the cinematographer and Mahesh Narayanan editor.Vilayath Buddha revolves around two characters, an older man named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict revolves around two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. Prithviraj will play the latter. The makers are on the lookout for an actor to play Bhaskaran Master.

Jayan has previously worked with Sachy in Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum aside from Prithviraj’s assistant director in Lucifer. He was also supposed to helm another script of Sachy, starring Prithviraj, but opted to make Vilayath Buddha his directorial debut.