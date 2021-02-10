Ahead of Drishyam 2's release, Amazon Prime Video presents recap of 'prequel'

By Express News Service

Following the Drishyam 2 trailer launch on Saturday, which has clocked over 11 million views since then, Amazon Prime Video has dropped a recap video of the prequel which takes the audience seven years back in time.

The video has Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) narrate what happened on that fateful night and how he left no stone unturned to safeguard his family. It ends with Georgekutty posing a question to the audience on "how far they would go to protect their family?"

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal in the lead role, along with Meena, Ansiba, Esther, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on February 19th, 2021.