Ahead of Drishyam 2's release, Amazon Prime Video presents recap of 'prequel'
Published: 10th February 2021 11:14 AM | Last Updated: 10th February 2021 11:14 AM | A+A A-
Following the Drishyam 2 trailer launch on Saturday, which has clocked over 11 million views since then, Amazon Prime Video has dropped a recap video of the prequel which takes the audience seven years back in time.
The video has Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) narrate what happened on that fateful night and how he left no stone unturned to safeguard his family. It ends with Georgekutty posing a question to the audience on "how far they would go to protect their family?"
What do you think Georgekutty will do next? Share your theories using #GeorgekuttyIsBack!#Drishyam2OnPrime, premieres on February 19!@Mohanlal #MeenaSagar #JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @drishyam2movie #SatheeshKurup pic.twitter.com/1f5rPW6dm2— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 9, 2021
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal in the lead role, along with Meena, Ansiba, Esther, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on February 19th, 2021.