Mridul Nair's Instagraamam to release next week on NeeStream

By Express News Service

Director Mridul Nair's digital debut Instagraamam, which found a home at streaming platform NeeStream, will premiere next week.

Starring Deepak Parambol, Sunny Wayne, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyyappan, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, Alencier Ley and others, the web series is being touted as a light-hearted affair which was shot in Kannur and neighbouring areas.

The series consists of 10 episodes which revolve around a group of characters and their relationships in a picturesque hamlet. NeeStream, which became popular after it released The Great Indian Kitchen, expects to load up on more interesting content from Malayalam in the near future.