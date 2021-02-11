Roshan Mathew, Swasika join Sidharth Bharathan’s next

By Express News Service

After completing Jinn with Soubin Shahir, director Siddharth Bharathan has started work on his new project titled Chathuram. Roshan Mathew, Swasika Vijay, Shanthy Balachandran, and Alencier Ley play the main characters in the film. Shoot has commenced at Mundakkayam.

Vineetha Ajith, George Santiago, Jamnesh Thayyil, and Siddharth Bharathan are producing jointly under the banners Greenwich Entertainments and Yellove Board Productions.

Siddarth Bharathan and Vinoy Thomas co-wrote the screenplay. Deepu Joseph is editing the film shot by Pratheesh Varma while Prasanth Pillai handles the music.

Roshan will be next seen in Parvathy-starrer Varthamanam and Vikram-starrer Cobra. He also has Kothu (with Asif Ali) and Kuruthi (with Prithviraj) coming up next. Swasika recently won the State Award for Vasanthi. She is also part of Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan’s next, Aaraattu.