'Thirike' to premiere on February 26

Thirike revolves around two brothers Ismu, a Down Syndrome-affected boy and his younger sibling, Thoma.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The film is said to be a lighthearted drama celebrating differently-abled individuals.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela co-writer George Kora turning director with a film titled Thirike. 

The latest update is that the film, which has Sam Xavier as co-director, will premiere on NeeStream from February 26.

Thirike is the first mainstream Indian film featuring a Down Syndrome-affected actor in a lead role. Gopi Krishnan, 22, plays Ismu. The film is said to be a lighthearted drama celebrating differently-abled individuals.

Santhi Krishna, Namitha Krishnamoorthi, Sarasa Balussery, Gopan Mangattu, Franco Davis Manjila, and Jinu Ben also appear in important roles. George Kora penned the screenplay and dialogue.

Ankit Menon is the music director and Cherin Paul, the cinematographer.  Abraham Joseph and Deepak Dileep are producing it under the banner of Nationwide Pictures.

Dijo Kurian, Ronylal James, Manu Mattamana, Sijo Peter, and Paul Karukappillil are co-producers.

