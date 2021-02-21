STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barozz' to go on floors in March

The film is billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project and would reportedly feature an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana and America.

Published: 21st February 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Malayalam actor Mohanlal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Mohanlal is set to begin the shooting for his directorial debut "Barozz" in March, cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan announced on Sunday. The film is billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project and would reportedly feature an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana and America.

Sivan took to Twitter and wrote, "Starting 'Barozz' in March with Mohanlal in director's chair." The film is written by director Jijo Punnoose, best known for his 1984 Malayalam fantasy film, "My Dear Kuttichathan", titled "Chhota Chetan" in Hindi.

In October last year, the 57-year-old cinematographer had announced joining the project. Sivan has shot acclaimed films like Mani Ratnam's "Dil Se", "Raavan" and Rajinikanth's 2020 action drama "Darbar". "With two icons. Teaming up to showcase the best of south indian talent internationally 'Barros' Mohan Lal's debut directorial with an outstanding cast to aid Jijo Punnose script ('My Dear Kuttichathan') in 3D," Sivan had tweeted.

ALSO READ| Prithviraj may star in Mohanlal-directed Barroz

Mohanla (60), is currently seen in the "Drishyam 2", streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Jeethu Joseph-directed sequel chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barozz Santosh Sivan Mohanlal Barozz shooting
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp