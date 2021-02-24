STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Footprints on Water: A novel experience

Lena talks about shooting for her next film Footprints on Water, an international project helmed by Nathalia Syam

Published: 24th February 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Lena

Actress Lena

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Nimisha Sajayan, Adil Hussain and Lena are starring in a British-Indian feature titled Footprints on Water, helmed by Nathalia Syam. Nathalia’s sister Neetha Syam scripted the film, which revolves around a father — an illegal immigrant in the UK — searching for his missing daughter while evading the police. Adil plays the father while Nimisha and Lena essay the daughter and stepmom, respectively. 

The team is currently in Kerala for a couple of days to shoot some portions of the film. Producer Mohan Nadar, whose London-based The Production Headquarters is backing it, believes they have made a great film and aims to send it to the international festivals, followed by a theatrical release. 
Lena, who is coming off the success of her latest theatrical release Saajan Bakery since 1962, spoke to us briefly about her role in Footprints on Water.

How were your days on the UK sets of the film when the pandemic raged?
The lockdown was not yet in place while I was filming. We completed filming on schedule, and at the time, the Indian government banned flights from the UK landing in India, which held us up a big deal. After getting stalled following a few days of shoot, the crew was waiting for flights to resume while heavy lockdown was in effect in the UK. 

We had to comply with strict restrictions of movement and number of people, and also sanitisation protocols. However, the family atmosphere created by the team, especially Adil Hussain, Alagappan Sir, Nathalia and Neetha Syam, was so comforting.

What has been the highlight of your character, a stepmom to Nimisha Sajayan’s character?
The highlight of my role is not so much about being the stepmother of Meera (Nimisha Sajayan) as the wife of Adil Hussain’s character, Raghu. I shared the screen with him the most and had a great time working with him. He is truly an amazing actor and human being. Sudha is a character I thoroughly enjoyed portraying since she has so many shades and is unorthodox.

How was it working under a female director?
It has been a sheer joy to work with Nathalia and realise how different the female perspective on filmmaking is. One gets to see how a female director sees emotions and approaches the cinematic language differently from the male directors I have worked with. Nathalia is exceptionally clear about what she wants in terms of the look, emotion and perspective of the character while also being open to the actor’s angle. Working with this talented young lady has been a wonderful experience.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimisha Sajayan Adil Hussain Lena Footprints on Water Nathalia Syam Neetha Syam
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp