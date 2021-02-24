'Sufiyum Sujatayum' famed Dev Mohan’s second film 'Pulli' starts rolling

By Express News Service

Filming has begun for director Jiju Ashokan’s next, Pulli, starring Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujatayum fame) at Thrissur. Meenakshi plays the female lead. Pulli sees Jiju directing from his own script after 2015’s Urumbukal Urangharilla. His last directorial was Premasoothram starring Chemban Vinod Jose.

The remaining cast members include Senthil Krishna, Indrans, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sudhi Koppa, Vijayakumar, Vettukili Prakash and others. Sathish Kurup, who shot Drishyam 2, is behind the camera while Deepu Joseph handles editing. BK Harinarayan’s lyrics will be given music by the band Manushyar. TB Raghunathan is backing it under the banner of Kamalam Films.