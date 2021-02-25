Shaji Kailas begins work on 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj

By Express News Service

Shaji Kailas is gearing up to make his new Malayalam directorial Kaduva, starring Prithviraj. The filmmaker shared that the film’s music work has begun. Popular Telugu music composer Thaman is working on the score.

Shaji Kailas shared the update with a picture of him with Thaman and writer Jinu Abraham. “Kaduva is roaring... At Hyatt Park Hyderabad for song composing with South Indian sensational musician Thaman and our Jinu Abraham,” he wrote.

Prithviraj’s character, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, is based on a real-life figure. Supriya Menon is producing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

Prithviraj is now working in director Rathish Ambat’s second feature Theerpu, scripted by Murali Gopy. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of an investigation drama, Cold Case, and a thriller, Kuruthi.