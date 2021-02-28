STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' to release in May

Published: 28th February 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Malayalam actor Mohanlal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film "Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea", helmed by long-time collaborator filmmaker Priyadarshan, is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on May 13.

The Malayalam language historical war film is set in the 16th century and chronicles the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Malayali naval chieftain.

The 60-year-old actor, who plays the titular role in the film, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the movie.

"#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea releasing Worldwide on May 13, 2021," Mohanlal tweeted.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, "Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea" also stars Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Arjun, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu.

This will be Mohanlal's second release of the year, after thriller "Drishyam 2", which premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19.

"Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea" reunites the actor with Priyadarshan after their 2016 thriller "Oppam".

The duo have worked together in more than 25 films, right from the 64-year-old director's debut "Poochakkoru Mookkuthi" (1984).

