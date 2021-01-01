STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Starting fresh in 2021

The actor, who started 2020 with a dashing hit Anjaam Pathiraa, is now one of the busiest in Mollywood.

Published: 01st January 2021

Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. (Cinema Express Photo)

May the new year make us more humane 
Kunchakko Boban
The actor, who started 2020 with a dashing hit Anjaam Pathiraa, is now one of the busiest in Mollywood. "The New Year is an opportunity for all of us to learn from the lessons that the pandemic outbreak taught us and move forward on a positive note. The biggest lesson learnt in 2020 was understanding the strength of nature. I hope we take the lessons learnt last year and be more humane in 2021," he said.

Nothing is certain in life, So let’s stay positive
Unni Mukundan
Last year was a special one for actor Unni Mukundan. It was the year he accomplished a long-cherished cherished dream. “It has always been my dream to launch a production house. I accomplished that with the launch of Meppadiyan. It also taught me that we cannot take anything for granted and nothing is certain about our lives. Though I got to spend enough time with my family, it was difficult to sit idle for months together. Let us stay positive,” said the actor.

Hard lessons will make us stronger 
Anju Kurian
Actor Anju Kurian who debuted through Neram wishes everyone a  glorious New Year. She said the greatest virtue is being happy and making others happy. “Last year was an eye-opener for me. The truth is that bad times teach us more lessons than good experiences in our life. I am not seeing 2021 as a year which will give me everything in life. It will be a year in which I continue to develop as an actor, learn more and take some steps towards becoming my best version,” she said.

‘It’s all about going with the flow’
Rex Vijayan
Independent artist and music director Rex Vijayan, says 2020 didn’t change much for him. “I rarely felt it was negative. It was more like a break I really deserved. But the hardest thing about 2020 was watching other artists suffer and struggle — people I know and have worked with. As a performer, it was also hard keeping off the stage. Planning doesn’t get us anywhere, the last year taught us that. I am going to go with the flow,” quips the artist

