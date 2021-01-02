Idi Mazha Kaattu first look released

By Express News Service

We had reported last year that Chemban Vinod Jose and Sreenath Bhasi are headlining Idi Mazha Kaattu. The makers released a special first look poster featuring the main actors on New Year’s Day.The satirical film is helmed by Ambiliy S Rengan, who had told us earlier that it revolves around five villages in Kerala and West Bengal and that the main characters will be representing their respective villages. Kendra Sahitya Academy winner Amal penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Senthil Rajamani, Priyamvada Krishnan (Thottappan fame), Sudhi Koppa, Saran Jith, Geethi Sangeetha, and Uma KP are among the remaining cast members. Priyamvada and Bengali actor Pooja Deb play the main female leads. The film also features a host of Bengali actors.

Neil D Cunha is cranking the camera with Manoj on the editing. The makers had halted production when they had only 12 days of shoot remaining due to the pandemic. Filming is expected to conclude by the middle of January. Win-Ji Creations is backing the film.