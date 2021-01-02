Kurup to be released in five languages

By Express News Service

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup announced that the film would have a release in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, with the unveiling of a new poster featuring Dulquer and Sobhita Dhulipala on New Year’s Day.Kurup has Dulquer playing the elusive real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup. Aravind KS and Daniell Sayooj Nair wrote the script from a story by Jithin K Jose.

The film sees the actor working again with director Srinath Rajendran, who made his directorial debut with Dulquer’s first film, Second Show.Besides Dulquer and Sobhita, Kurup also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Shivajith Padmanabhan and others. Luca-fame Nimish Ravi is director of photography.

National award-winners Vivek Harshan and Vinesh Banglan handled the editing and production design.Filming locations include Kerala, Dubai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysuru, and Mangaluru. Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films is jointly producing Kurup with M-Star Entertainments.