STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pettikada Madhavan is a short trip down memory lane for 90s kids

‘Pettikada Madhavan’ featuring actor K T S Padannayil, is an ode to lives in the ’90s. The short film portrays a disillusioned actor 

Published: 02nd January 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pettikada Madhavan

Pettikada Madhavan

By Express News Service

For the ’90s kids, the short film Pettikada Madhavan is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Starring Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil, the recently-released short draws a rather unexpected and unintentional parallel to his life.The film opens in a ‘pettikada’ (a shop with knick-knacks) manned by KTS who plays the role of Madhavan. Madhavan is a small-time actor who is satisfied with supporting roles. He has a small fanbase - customers who are eager to hear about the life of actors. Fast forward to the present, an aged Madhavan realises that he is dissatisfied with his career. This angst has made him philosophical. 

Reese Thomas, director of the film, said the philosophical dialogues in the film were a part of his conversations with KTS. There are many references to ’90s. From ‘naranga mittayi’ to the posters of Jayaram and Biju Menon starrer ‘Adyathe Kanmani’, the elements give more credibility to the shift in time. 

“We chose the poster of Adyathe Kanmani specifically because it had Padannayil sir in a key role, one that he is remembered for. We secured the posters from a poster collector in Pathanamthitta,” said Reese. The other references are excerpts and experiences from the director’s life. 

“The pettikada in itself was an image imprinted in my childhood. I’ve only seen the owner inside the pettikada, never outside. During my travels, I have seen Padannayil sir in his shop near Tripunithura. I also wanted to bring together Vavachan and Padannayil sir in one frame and I am glad I could achieve it through this work,” said Reese. 

Asrith Santosh was the cinematographer while Bibin Pious recorded the sound. The nine-minute short film was edited by Ashish Joseph and produced by Abhilash S Warrier and Shinaj Ali. Pettikada Madhavan is available onYouTube. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pettikada Madhavan KTS Padannayil
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp