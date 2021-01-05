Amit Chakkalakkal’s Yuvam to release in February

By Express News Service

Among the films that were supposed to release last year was Amit Chakkalakkal-starrer Yuvam. The makers have now announced a February release as theatres are gearing up to reopen in the state. Amit plays a lawyer in the film directed by debutant Pinku Peter.

Dayyana Hameed plays the female lead while Abhishek Raveendran and Nirmal Palazhi play the other central characters.

Indrans, Sai Kumar, Nedumudi Venu, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Jaffer Idukki are also part of the cast. Yuvam is said to be a politically-tinted legal drama with an ample amount of humour. The teaser was released last year.

Sajith Purushan shot the film with Johnkutty as the editor. Gopi Sundar composed the music to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics. Johny Makkora is bankrolling it under the banner of Once Upon A Time Productions.Amit last appeared in the investigation thriller Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolpathakam. In addition to Yuvam, he is also part of the sports drama Aaha alongside Indrajith Sukumaran and Ashwin Kumar.