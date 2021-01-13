Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Vaanku' to release on January 29

By Express News Service

We reported last year that director VK Prakash's daughter Kavya is making her directorial debut with Vaanku. Starring Anaswara Rajan, the film was supposed to release in March last year, but the pandemic forced the theatres to be closed on its release day.

The makers have now informed that the film will hit theatres on January 29. Vaanku also stars Nandhana Varma, Gopika Ramesh, and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan. In an earlier conversation with us, Kavya had told us she got drawn to the subject due to its relevance.

"Gender plays a big part in the film. It also has a beautiful message and explores a myriad of emotions associated with family, humour, emotions, friendship, love between friends, and so on," she said.

Shabna Muhammed wrote the script based on Unni R's story. It has music by Ouseppachan and lyrics by PS Rafeeque. Arjun Ravi shot while Suresh Urs edited the film which is bankrolled by Shabeer Pathan and Sirajudheen.