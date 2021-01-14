'Vellam' won’t disappoint you: Jayasurya

By Express News Service

Director Prajesh Sen’s second feature Vellam is gearing up to be the first Malayalam release in theatres post-covid. The Jayasurya-starrer will hit the big screen on January 22. Announcing the release date, the actor said in a statement that Vellam is “the most hopeful” film of his career.

The film marks his second collaboration with Prajesh after Captain which won raves for Jayasurya’s performance. Vellam is said to be a relatively light-hearted family drama based on a true story.

“It’s a film I greatly enjoyed doing. It’s a story of someone among us. There is nothing unfamiliar in it. Murali is a role that gave me great satisfaction,” said the actor who also emphasised the film’s technical merits. “It was completely shot using live sound.

That experience is also something special. I’m sure Vellam won’t disappoint you. Everyone should watch it on the big screen itself.” Jayasurya also asked audiences to be cautious about their health and urged them to follow all necessary safety precautions in the theatres.

“The Covid scare has not yet left us, but at the same time, we are learning to live with it. Once the Covid vaccine arrives, we expect the complete elimination of the pandemic.” Vellam has Samyuktha Menon playing the female lead.

Josekutty Madathil, Ranjith Manambarakkatt and Yadhu Krishna are bankrolling the film shot by Roby Varghese Raj and edited by Bijith Bala. Bijibal composed the music. The other Malayalam releases lined up after this are Anaswara-starrer Vaanku and Mammootty-starrer One.