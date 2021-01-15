STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Adventures of ‘Kili’ and friends

The web series ‘Kili’ by actor-filmmaker Vishnu Govindan is relatable to the lockdown life most of us went through

Published: 15th January 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu Govindhan made his mark as an actor and director through movies like ‘Oru Mexican Aparatha’ and ‘History of Joy’. He has always been a die-hard fan of web series and wanted to do one in Malayalam. The lockdown period finally allowed Vishnu to pursue this ambition and script ‘Kili’, his directorial debut web series which is produced jointly by MyDesignation Studios and Funtastic Films.

The storyline is set during the third phase of lockdown where four friends Vavachan (Kaarthik Shankar), Binu (Vishnu Govindhan), Swaroop (Anand Manmadhan), and Rony ( RJ Mathukutty) are stuck at an apartment. Their search for booze ends in a meeting with Kili (Visakh Nair) who came all the way from Goa.  “They befriend Kili and takes him to their apartment.

However, they don’t know his whereabouts. The first season unravels the mystery behind the character and the issues the flatmates get into,” says Vishnu. The storyline of ‘Kili’ is inspired by the time Vishnu spent at his apartment during the lockdown.

 “The story proceeds through Kili. I wanted to cast my friends as the main characters to have a comfortable shooting experience,” adds Vishnu. Aju Varghese, Sreejith B, Sreejith Ravi, Gopan Mangat, Megha Jenin, Ganga and Shamil Basheer form the rest of the cast. Abraham Joseph cranked the camera, the music is by Niranj Suresh. Bineesh Bhaskaran handled the edits. 

Though Vishnu affirms that the first episode received mixed responses, the second one was well received by the viewers. “Kili does not have a fast-paced storyline unlike other series. Also, we have tried subtle humour in the story,” says Vishnu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp