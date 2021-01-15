Adventures of ‘Kili’ and friends

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu Govindhan made his mark as an actor and director through movies like ‘Oru Mexican Aparatha’ and ‘History of Joy’. He has always been a die-hard fan of web series and wanted to do one in Malayalam. The lockdown period finally allowed Vishnu to pursue this ambition and script ‘Kili’, his directorial debut web series which is produced jointly by MyDesignation Studios and Funtastic Films.

The storyline is set during the third phase of lockdown where four friends Vavachan (Kaarthik Shankar), Binu (Vishnu Govindhan), Swaroop (Anand Manmadhan), and Rony ( RJ Mathukutty) are stuck at an apartment. Their search for booze ends in a meeting with Kili (Visakh Nair) who came all the way from Goa. “They befriend Kili and takes him to their apartment.

However, they don’t know his whereabouts. The first season unravels the mystery behind the character and the issues the flatmates get into,” says Vishnu. The storyline of ‘Kili’ is inspired by the time Vishnu spent at his apartment during the lockdown.

“The story proceeds through Kili. I wanted to cast my friends as the main characters to have a comfortable shooting experience,” adds Vishnu. Aju Varghese, Sreejith B, Sreejith Ravi, Gopan Mangat, Megha Jenin, Ganga and Shamil Basheer form the rest of the cast. Abraham Joseph cranked the camera, the music is by Niranj Suresh. Bineesh Bhaskaran handled the edits.

Though Vishnu affirms that the first episode received mixed responses, the second one was well received by the viewers. “Kili does not have a fast-paced storyline unlike other series. Also, we have tried subtle humour in the story,” says Vishnu.