Jakes Bejoy confirms Mammootty project

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Mammootty will be starring in a film helmed by executive producer-turned-director Ratheena Sharshad. Composer Jakes Bejoy, who was earlier reported to be a part of it, has now confirmed his involvement in the project, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Sharing the news, he wrote, “Excited to join this new Mammookka project directed by debutant Ratheena Sharshad along with her powerhouse writing team namely Harshad, Sharafu & Suhas. Looking forward to this.” Harshad wrote the script of Unda and Suhas-Sharfu wrote Varathan.

Ratheena is gearing up to work with the most talented technicians in the industry including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries) and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu).

Jakes Bejoy is known for the hit soundtracks of Ranam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Porinju Mariam Jose. He is also teaming up with Ranam director Nirmal Sahadev for his next film Kumari.