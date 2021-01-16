WATCH 'Vellam' trailer | Jayasurya’s acting prowess on full display; film to release on January 22
As the release date of Vellam — January 22 — is fast approaching, the makers have released the full trailer of the Prajesh Sen directorial.
Not surprisingly, it seems to be another showcase for Jayasurya’s acting prowess. The actor plays an alcoholic whose habit not only invites serious trouble but also shame from family members.
The trailer also reveals other actors from the film such as Samyuktha Menon (as the protagonist’s wife), Siddique, Johny Antony, and others.
Josekutty Madathil, Ranjith Manambrakatt, and Yadhukrishna are backing the film under the banner of Friendly Productions. BK Harinarayanan and Nidheesh Naderi wrote the lyrics with Bijibal providing music.