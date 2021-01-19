Suresh Gopi's Ottakkomban to roll from March

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi’s 250th film Ottakkomban is gearing up to go on floors. A source close to the production tells us the pre-production work has already begun, and the team is aiming to start filming between March-April.

The directorial debut of Mathews Thomas, Ottakkomban has a script by Shibin Francis. Pulimurugan-fame Tomichan Mulakuppadam is bankrolling the film. As of now, Suresh Gopi is the confirmed cast member. Talks are on to sign a female lead as well as the main villain.

The makers are also looking for some established names to fill up the supporting roles. The shoot will commence once the dates of all actors get sorted. The Ottakkomban team has released a pre-production video showcasing the vehicle driven by Suresh Gopi in the film.