Alphonse Puthren begins work on Paattu

By Express News Service

Alphonse Puthren had announced earlier that he would direct his next film Paattu, with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, and work on its music too.

The Premam filmmaker has revealed that he has started recording sessions for the film by posting a picture of him alongside actor Neeraj Madhav and others. Neeraj, who is also a rapper, is believed to be doing a track for the film.

Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony are bankrolling the film through UGM Entertainments. Paattu, which sees Puthren returning to the director’s chair after six years, is expected to be a music-oriented film.