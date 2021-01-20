Nissam Basheer to direct Mammootty?

By Express News Service

As per reports doing the rounds, Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha director Nissam Basheer is gearing up to direct his second feature with Mammootty. The reports also say the project has writer Sameer Abdul (Adventures of Omanakuttan, Iblis) attached apart from production controller-turned-producer Badusha. The rest of the details are expected to be revealed later.

Nissam has already proven himself capable of bringing out the best in actors, as evident from the performances in Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, especially Asif Ali’s. So the thought of the filmmaker directing an actor of Mammootty’s stature is an exciting one. Barring a few polarising views, Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha got appreciated for its dramatic heft.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is also joining Amal Neerad’s new project, whose subject has no relation to Big B. Though a sequel to Big B, titled Bilal, was announced earlier, it seems the makers will take more time to get it going and instead have decided to do a more manageable project with the actor during these Covid times. After completing The Priest last year, Mammootty hasn’t shot for any film for close to a year.

The Priest will hit theatres on February 4. Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal are also part of the cast. The other upcoming release of Mammootty is One, expected to hit theatres soon. He has also signed Ratheena Sharshad’s directorial debut, a film with director Ranjith, and CBI 5.