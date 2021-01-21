Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup to hit theatres in May?

By Express News Service

After a long wait and OTT release speculations, the news doing the rounds is that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup are eyeing a May release for the highly anticipated film.

If true, it will be the third big-budget film to release in the same month this year after Fahadh Faasil’s Malik and Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Shivajith Padmanabhavan among others.

Recently the makers announced a plan to release the film in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

A pan-India release would likely bode well for the film which was shot in Kerala, Dubai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysuru, and Mangaluru. Scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, from a story by Jithin K Jose, Kurup has the backing of Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films.