Samara: Actor Rahman back to Malayalam with a thriller

By Express News Service

After Ranam and Virus, actor Rahman is returning to Malayalam cinema with an investigative thriller titled Samara. Moothon-fame Sanjana Dipu plays an integral character in the film in addition to Bharat.

Debutant Charles Joseph directs the film from his story and screenplay.

The title poster was released by Tovino Thomas and Sunny Wayne on their social media pages. The film is billed as a forensic-based crime procedural. The makers plan to release it in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. Besides Rahman, Bharat, and Sanjana, Samara also features Rahul Madhav, Binoj Villya, Neet Chowdary, Shabareesh Varma, and others.

Bharat is also said to be essaying a significant character in the film. Charles Joseph co-wrote the dialogues with Shabareesh Varma. Sinu Siddarth (Kilometres and Kilometres) is the director of photography, with Ayoob Khan as the editor.

Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma wrote the lyrics to Deepak Warrier’s music. MK Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath are producing the film. Rahman is also part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Vishal’s Thupparivalan 2.