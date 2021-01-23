Happy with Vellam's good response: Director Prajesh Sen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seemed almost predestined that Jayasurya-starrer ‘Vellam’ helmed by Prajesh Sen would become the first Malayalam movie to hit the screens after a long gap of 320 days. When ‘Vellam’ was released at Ernakulam Padma on Friday, Prajesh Sen was there in the audience. “I am very happy to see the good response from the crowd. We are getting positive feedback from all the other centres,” he said.

According to Prajesh, the producers of ‘Vellam’ took a major gamble by releasing the movie at the time of pandemic. “Hope that the theatre owners and producers’ association will help them. The movie is getting good word of mouth publicity.

I hope the theatre owners will not change the movie when another Malayalam movie is released next week. Give the audience some time. They will surely come to theatres after hearing the word of mouth reviews,” he said.