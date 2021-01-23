STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OTT is good if it can check piracy: Jeo Baby

According to Jeo, preventing online circulation of pirated copies of the film is a major challenge faced by the film’s creators.

Published: 23rd January 2021

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Great Indian Kitchen directed by Jeo Baby was one of Malayalam movies that took online platforms by storm amid the Covid blues. Despite its release via a new online streaming platform, the film became an instant hit on account of its socially relevant theme and thematic treatment. On whether he felt disappointed at not being able to release the movie in theatres, Jeo Baby told TNIE that the movie was shot when the pandemic was at its peak with all the restrictions in place.

“We had decided on OTT release even while the shooting was on. As any filmmaker would want to, I also wanted my movie to be screened on the silver screen. But factoring in the Covid scenario, we went for an OTT release,” he said.

According to Jeo, preventing online circulation of pirated copies of the film is a major challenge faced by the film’s creators. “If we succeed in preventing online piracy, OTT is good to a certain extent. However, I will not say that you will start getting profit from day one from OTT. For instance, in the case of The Great Indian Kitchen, the movie has become a major talking point. The OTT service provider has given a certain amount of the production cost as advance.

If we want to get a share of the profit, the OTT platform needs to recover the advance amount first,” he said.Jeo said many distributors have now approached them for releasing The Great Indian Kitchen in theatres. “Our legal team is checking whether it can be done. If it is possible, we will be ecstatic since the movie will reach a wider audience,” said Jeo.

