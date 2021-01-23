STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

The show is on

The initial dose of the much-needed vaccine for cinemas in Kerala to overcome the Covid-19 impact was administered by Master featuring Tamil megastar Vijay.

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Moviebuffs celebrating the release of ‘Vellam’, in Kochi on Friday. It is the first Malayalam film to hit the screens after the theatres reopened post Covid curbs | Albin Mathew

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Covid pandemic forced the shutdown of cinemas in the state for more than 10 months, Mollywood is slowly returning to normal with theatres resuming screening and new releases queueing up. And industry bigwigs believe that normalcy will return to the sector by Vishu in April 

The initial dose of the much-needed vaccine for cinemas in Kerala to overcome the Covid-19 impact was administered by Master featuring Tamil megastar Vijay. The film, which was released on January 13, was well received in Kerala. The theatres are allowed to issue tickets only for a maximum 50 per cent of their actual seating capacity. However, Master succeeded in wooing huge crowds back to theatres in the first three days, thanks to the box office draw of Vijay.

Nine days on since Master hit the screens,  Vellam helmed by Prajesh Sen and starring Jayasuriya — the first Malayalam film, post the Covid-induced shutdown — got a decent opening on Friday. Theatre owners said the initial response to Vellam was quite encouraging. Even at fifty per cent capacity, Master helped the distributors, who had bagged the movie’s Kerala rights, to reach break-even. 

“The good initial collection garnered by Master is a positive cue. However, we cannot judge the situation based on a Tamil movie’s collection alone. The feedback about Vellam is pretty positive. Let’s see how it fares at the box-office,” said M C Bobby,  general secretary of Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala.

He said during the pre-Covid era, most of the collection of a movie in theatres in Kerala came through second shows. “The families usually prefer second shows. That is how it has worked. After a day’s grind, they unwind by going for a movie and the second show or late-night show was the preferred choice. Now, after the cinemas reopened,  second show is not allowed. Only three shows are possible now. So theatre owners are still hard-up financially,” he added.

In Kerala, there are nearly 700 releasing theatres spread across 130 releasing stations (a station is the city/town/panchayat where the theatre is situated). Apart from a few undergoing maintenance, most of the cinemas are functioning. In the coming weeks, more movies are expected to hit the screens. We hope there will be a marked improvement in the situation  by March-April,” he said.

Hopes on vaccination

Along with the rest of the country, Covid-19 vaccination drive has started in Kerala and it will have a positive impact on the film industry,  say producers. “If 30 per cent of the population is vaccinated, we will able to stem local transmissions to a certain extend. This will give more confidence to moviegoers. I believe that by the time Vishu season dawns in April or the latest by June, things will improve and cinema will be able to rebound from the crisis caused by the pandemic,” said G Sureshkumar, president of Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA). According to Sureshkumar, the fact that some families have mustered the courage to visit cinemas is highly encouraging.

“This is an extremely positive development. The initial response indicates that movies will draw crowds if the content is good. With several big movies featuring top actors slated for release in the coming weeks, we can hope for an increase in footfall,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp