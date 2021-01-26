Aashiq Abu starts filming for Tovino Thomas-starrer Naradan

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Aashiq Abu gearing up to direct Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in a thriller titled Naradan. The film has commenced shooting. It is also learned that Sharafudheen (Varathan, Halal Love Story) has joined the cast. Naradan sees Aashiq working with Tovino again after Mayaanadhi and Virus. However, this is his first collaboration with Anna Ben.

The film has a script by writer Unni R, with Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, and Santosh T Kuruvilla are producing under the banner of OPM Cinemas. The technical team has Saiju Sreedharan as editor, Jaffer Zadique on camera, and Sekhar Menon for music.