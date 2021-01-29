Inseparable struggles

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

Despite technological and cultural advances, there are some things about our society that never change. One such evil, is our treatment of the members of LGBTQ community. They put up with so many fights to make a place for themselves in the world. Rakesh Ramachandran’s short film ‘Avar’ (The Inseparables) depicts the tussles a lesbian couple goes through and how a traditional, conservative society in the past hunts them down for their choices.

“The eight-minute, 13-second film also revolves around the traces of a system, which denied women the right to live their lives to the fullest. We did not want to preach, but rather focused on portraying a struggle that is relevant in today’s age,” said Rakesh.

“We had a hard time finding actors for the main roles and initiating them into their characters. One actor even had to learn a few Kalari techniques within a short time,” he said.‘Avar’ clearly conveys the theme without a single dialogue and ends with a few montages. The film has already received good response on social media platforms within six days of release. The makers are also planning to release the trailer of the second part of ‘Avar’ next month.

Nainita Maria and Arthana Mohandas played the protagonists in the short film. The background score was sung by Gayathri Ashokan and the Sanskrit vocal was by Nithya Aljo.Other crew members include Salman Faris (Cinematographer), Miljo Johny (Editor), Sumesh Somasundar (Music)and Sruthy Suresh M (Costume). ‘Avar’ is available on the Youtube channel ‘Behindwoods Ice’.