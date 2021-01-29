Robbery gone wrong!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Though the movie has a series of shoot-outs and car chases, Akshay has presented it in the backdrop of subtle humour that engages the audience.

A still from ‘Operation Olipporu’.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Crushing debt can force anyone to take extreme steps — including robbing a bank. ‘Operation Olipporu’, the movie that went viral recently on YouTube, directed by capital city-based techie Akshay Ajayakumar, takes us through the story of two friends who are forced to rob a finance firm due to debt and desperation. But the plot twist happens when a team of four hitmen comes to rob the firm at the same time. Akshay’s debut movie is all about the chaos that ensues.

Though the movie has a series of shoot-outs and car chases, Akshay has presented it in the backdrop of subtle humour that engages the audience. “The script took around four months to complete and the shoot began in 2018. Then the flood happened. The post-production took around two years. We pitched the movie to some OTT platforms, but they weren’t keen on a movie without a familiar cast,” adds Akshay, who co-wrote the script with Sony Mathew.

Akhil S, Arjun R S, Ananthan G T, Ajit Kumar, Ajoy Joseph Tharakan, and Sharook Noushad form the cast. The movie was released on YouTube via Akshay’s channel Sodabottle Entertainment. Siddharth Jayapalan and Manu Mohan P cranked the camera, music is by Akhil Balan and Christy Aby Varghese, and edited by Manu Mohan P.

The movie was made with a budget of `5 lakh and was shot in Thiruvananthapuram. “Our challenge was to give the scenes a cinematic effect and shoot within budget.Special effects have played a huge role in popularising the movie,” says Akshay. The car chase sequences through NH66 are sure to thrill the audience. “We had definite plans about shooting many scenes. Some shots were instinctively done from the references we had,” he says.

The movie has garnered over 90 lakh views since its release. “Honestly, I didn’t even expect 5,000 views,” he quips. “I’m getting a lot of messages appreciating the movie and the making. Our hard work and the wait paid off,” he beams. 

