Science, tech, current affairs, all under one minute

The 28-year-old says that it is very challenging to create informative content in a duration of 60 seconds.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam vlogger and entrepreneur Vipin Venu

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Short videos with interesting content grab the attention of the viewers in the digital realm. The concept made popular by content creators, including Palestinian-Israeli video blogger Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), has been on demand for a while. Malayalam vlogger and entrepreneur Vipin Venu decided to try this format out through his ‘One Minute Story’, where the Chalakkudy native comes up with short, interesting stories and facts.

Vipin has already done 65 videos in the series. “I was inspired by the videos posted on Nas Daily. So I decided to do around 15 episodes using the concept. However, the viewers started giving great feedback and that encouraged me to do more episodes,” says Vipin, who is the CEO of Adszeke Private Limited, which had associated with the government to do Covid-19 awareness videos. Vipin does the videos on current affairs, inspiring personalities, real-life stories, science and technology and others.

“Most of my videos are based on real-life stories which are not known to many. The people featured in the stories have succeeded in life due to their ability and perseverance. I have received many messages saying the videos have created a positive impact. That’s what I wish for,” adds Vipin. The 28-year-old says that it is very challenging to create informative content in a duration of 60 seconds.“More than the presentation, the testing part is the research that goes into each of the videos. The shooting of initial episodes consumed a lot of time,” quips Vipin. 

Comments

