STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Oora' music video: Manushyar’s latest single speaks for the under-represented workers of society

Oora stands out for Dabzee’s spontaneous, chiseled verses — one that cuts through the silence that many in the country have chosen with regard to the ongoing farmer protests.

Published: 30th January 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

The mystical, earthy beat by producer AbRaw aka Niyas, who collaborated with Manushyar earlier for the track Marijan, makes Oora even more refreshing.

The mystical, earthy beat by producer AbRaw aka Niyas, who collaborated with Manushyar earlier for the track Marijan, makes Oora even more refreshing.

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In Malayalam, the word ‘Oora’ has a unique treatment — it is a subtle symbol of hustle. ‘Oora muriye pani edukkuka’ makes the ‘work it till you break it’ routine of the common man tangible.

The new single by Kochi-based collective ‘Manushyar’ could not have been named more appropriately, for it paints the struggle of those who ‘dance with nature’ and bring food to our tables — farmers. Formed a little over six months ago, Manushyar built its foundation quite quickly. 

“Some eight years back, I used to make music. Then I got married, moved abroad, and only came back when the pandemic hit. It was at this point that I took a deliberate decision to give music a serious try. I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. That was the beginning of Manushyar — a collective of people trying to be human,” says front man Fazil aka Dabzee. The collective also comprises producer Simhakutty, rapper SA, and Vaishnav behind the scenes.  

Oora stands out for Dabzee’s spontaneous, chiseled verses — one that cuts through the silence that many in the country have chosen with regard to the ongoing farmer protests. The mystical, earthy beat by producer AbRaw aka Niyas, who collaborated with Manushyar earlier for the track Marijan, makes Oora even more refreshing. “People told me it’s probably a little too deep,” quips Dabzee. “For the six years I was away from the scene, I would think everyday about what music to make. I was an observer, a fly in the wall, and everything I wanted to talk about was scribbled deep in my head,” he says. 

Currently working on their big screen project ‘Pulli’, Manushyar is delving into the many ways of working with music. “I would like to think that we are committed to the art. Being an independent artist is a struggle. If you can reach a larger audience, be tasteful about the kind of music you make, then you are free to experiment,” says Dabzee. 

Apart from ‘KL10’, his debut album that has strong roots in his hometown Malappuram, Dabzee also has upto eight singles coming up with Manushyar, in collaboration with artists including Vedan and Street Academics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oora Manushyar
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp