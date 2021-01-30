'Oora' music video: Manushyar’s latest single speaks for the under-represented workers of society

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In Malayalam, the word ‘Oora’ has a unique treatment — it is a subtle symbol of hustle. ‘Oora muriye pani edukkuka’ makes the ‘work it till you break it’ routine of the common man tangible.

The new single by Kochi-based collective ‘Manushyar’ could not have been named more appropriately, for it paints the struggle of those who ‘dance with nature’ and bring food to our tables — farmers. Formed a little over six months ago, Manushyar built its foundation quite quickly.

“Some eight years back, I used to make music. Then I got married, moved abroad, and only came back when the pandemic hit. It was at this point that I took a deliberate decision to give music a serious try. I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. That was the beginning of Manushyar — a collective of people trying to be human,” says front man Fazil aka Dabzee. The collective also comprises producer Simhakutty, rapper SA, and Vaishnav behind the scenes.

Oora stands out for Dabzee’s spontaneous, chiseled verses — one that cuts through the silence that many in the country have chosen with regard to the ongoing farmer protests. The mystical, earthy beat by producer AbRaw aka Niyas, who collaborated with Manushyar earlier for the track Marijan, makes Oora even more refreshing. “People told me it’s probably a little too deep,” quips Dabzee. “For the six years I was away from the scene, I would think everyday about what music to make. I was an observer, a fly in the wall, and everything I wanted to talk about was scribbled deep in my head,” he says.

Currently working on their big screen project ‘Pulli’, Manushyar is delving into the many ways of working with music. “I would like to think that we are committed to the art. Being an independent artist is a struggle. If you can reach a larger audience, be tasteful about the kind of music you make, then you are free to experiment,” says Dabzee.

Apart from ‘KL10’, his debut album that has strong roots in his hometown Malappuram, Dabzee also has upto eight singles coming up with Manushyar, in collaboration with artists including Vedan and Street Academics.