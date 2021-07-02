STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

The mother of invention

Appani Sarath on making his directorial debut with the YouTube web series, Monica

Published: 02nd July 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Shynas Ilyas's wife Reshma

Shynas Ilyas's wife Reshma

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A couple of days back, I heard about actor Appani Sarath turning director with a web series for YouTube. Titled Monica, the series will constitute episodes of 10-min duration each. When I called him up, he told me a small story that I found quite admirable and inspiring. As I listened to him tell me about the impetus behind the whole idea, I realised that it was a perfect embodiment of the proverb, ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’. The ‘invention’ in question is Appani’s new role as a filmmaker, necessitated simply by an urge to... survive.

It all happened after the actor encountered one roadblock after another. He had earlier announced a film, Charam, written by himself, which got delayed due to various circumstances. Moreover, the first and second lockdown stalled some of his projects. For an actor who has been able to keep himself quite busy before the pandemic, the general uncertainty was a bit too much for him to bear.

“I asked myself if I would have to go back to my theatre days. That’s when my wife Reshma came up with the idea of undertaking a project of our own creation,” says Sarath.  

Shynas Ilyas

The couple found inspiration in other creative husband and wife teams who have explored similar terrain before. Sarath wasn’t sure at first, though. “I wondered if a YouTube channel would become pointless once the film industry returned to normalcy. But then I started discussing this idea with some friends. Long story short, I not only decided to do it but also do it well—with good production value and everything.” 

Sarath brought on board some of the friends he made before and after getting into cinema as he felt the series would provide opportunities to “wonderful talents” he knew. Reshma is also a cast member. The set? His residence in Kakkanad. “The whole team worked as a regular family would, working throughout the night and sleeping during the day after food,” he shares. 

Asked about his maiden filmmaking experience, Sarath calls directing a “long-cherished desire”, but he would’ve ideally waited a little longer to get into it had things been different. “I would’ve preferred to take on more acting assignments and learn the craft thoroughly from my collaborators before directing something. But the situation has gotten so bad that I didn’t think it wise to wait,” he says, adding that he made use of the knowledge acquired until now, which includes his experience of directing plays before he forayed into cinema.

A fan of Charlie Chaplin, the Angamaly Diaries-actor describes Monica as a performance-oriented comedy in the vein of the early slapstick entertainers of Priyadarshan such as Aram + Aram = Kinnaram, Boeing Boeing, and Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu. 

Sarath is currently in the post-production phase. “I can’t claim to have done something great, but I’m pleased with the results. I think it’s going to entertain a lot of people,” he says, with excitement in his voice.Monica has script and dialogues by Manu S Plavila, based on a story by Sarath. Sibi Joseph Wisson Paramel and Jayaprakash are the directors of photography. Francies Louis worked on the editing and DI. Arunraj wrote the music and background score to Malayalam lyrics by Sarath and English lyrics by Divya Vishnu. Vishnu is backing the series through his Canada-based production company Canteloop Media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Appani Sarath Monica YouTube Shynas Ilyas
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp