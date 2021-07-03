STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam debut film 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' turns one

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in Malayalam films with 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' on this day last year.

Published: 03rd July 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in Malayalam films with "Sufiyum Sujatayum" on this day last year. She took to social media on Saturday and recalled the time she was offered the film directed by late Naranipuzha Shanavas, which cast her as a mute girl named Sujata.

"I loved playing Sujata, her innocence, stubborn determination and fearless belief in love will always stay with me. Today I especially wish that the director Naranipuzha Shanavas was here with us to see how much the world he created with Sufiyum Sujatayum was loved by people," said Aditi.

The film, which also stars debutant Dev Mohan and Malayalam star Jayasurya, revolves around two lovers separated because of religion.

Aditi's upcoming projects include "Hey Sinamika" opposite Dulquer Salman, and "Maha Samudram" starring Sharwanand and Siddharth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sufiyum Sujatayum Aditi Rao Hydari
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp