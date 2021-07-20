STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Chuzhal' is a horror mystery: Sreenath Gopinath

Sreenath tells us that the team shot Chuzhal during the brief relaxation period following the first wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

A still from 'Chuzhal'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A new thriller has dropped on the OTT platform Neestream. Titled Chuzhal, the film, helmed by debutant Biju Maani, is described as a “mystery with horror elements” by one of its actors, Sreenath Gopinath. 

The actor appears as one of the film’s integral characters alongside main leads Jaffar Idukki, Sanju Prabhakar, Abin Mary, Gazal Ahamed, and RJ Nilja. Biju Maani has previously directed Aadhyathe Maravi, a 14-min short film that won raves at various film festivals.

Speaking about the 90-min-long film, Sreenath tells us that the team shot Chuzhal during the brief relaxation period following the first wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

“We shot for it in Kuttikanam and surrounding areas with certain limitations. It’s essentially the events that follow a trip involving five characters and the suspense-laden developments when they stay at a hill station villa. The film has a peculiar atmosphere that might appeal to some thriller buffs,” says the Payyannur native, who has earlier made brief appearances in director Mridul Nair’s feature film, B. Tech, and his web series, Instagraamam.  

Interestingly, Sreenath and Sanju are among the main actors of Thuruth, the new project spearheaded by Thuramukham producer Sukumar Thekkepat and debutant filmmaker Habeeb Muhamed. The survival thriller will have Sreenath essaying an Inspector from the Excise department.

The makers released the teaser footage featuring the two actors recently. Sreenath also has a small part in Asif Ali-starrer Ellaam Sheriyaakum, helmed by Jibu Jacob. 

Nisha Maheshwaran has produced Chuzhal under the banner of Nakshatra Productions.

Sajid Nazar lensed the film while Amar Nath edited it. Hesham Abdul Wahad, who composed the soundtrack of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s new directorial feature Hridayam, wrote the background score.

