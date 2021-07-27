STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unni Mukundan joins Mohanlal-starrers 'Bro Daddy' and '12th Man'

Mohanlal and Unni Mukundan have previously worked together in Janatha Garage, which was Unni’s Telugu debut. 

Published: 27th July 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. (Cinema Express Photo)

By Express News Service

Unni Mukundan is on a roll. After starring opposite Prithviraj in Bramam, the actor will be joining the actor-filmmaker’s second directorial, Bro Daddy, in addition to Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming project, The 12th Man, both headlined by Mohanlal. 

It’s the first time that the Mamangam star is appearing in a Malayalam film with Mohanlal. The two have previously worked together in Janatha Garage, which was Unni’s Telugu debut. 

Unni will be joining the set of Bro Daddy today and The 12th Man when it begins filming in August.
Aside from the above films, Unni has Meppadiyan and Pappa among his upcoming lineup. He is also part of the Telugu film Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja.

