Dulquer Salman’s cop drama 'Salute' completed; team reveals new poster

By Express News Service

Production of director Rosshan Andrrews’ new film with Dulquer Salmaan, Salute, has been officially concluded. On the occasion of Dulquer’s birthday, the makers have released a new poster of Dulquer’s character from the film, a Sub-Inspector from Kerala Police named Aravind Karunakaran.

Salute comes from the imagination of writing duo Bobby and Sanjay, known for the critical and box office hits such as Mumbai Police and Traffic. Though Salute is a police drama, the makers have clarified from the outset that it will be different from Mumbai Police.

Diana Penty plays the female lead, with Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy among the other actors in the film.

Though composer Santosh Narayanan (Pariyerum Perumaal, Sarpatta Parambarai) was earlier attached to the project, the new poster reveals Jakes Bejoy (Ranam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum) has replaced him. Aslam K Purayil shot the film, with Sreekar Prasad on the editing.

Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is bankrolling Salute as the company’s fifth production venture.