Joju George’s Peace to be released in 5 languages  

By Express News Service

The makers of Joju George’s upcoming Malayalam film, Peace, have revealed that they are planning to release it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada as well. The title poster was released by Mohanlal, Rakshith Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi, and Bharat on their social media pages.

Directed by Sanfeer K, Peace is touted as a social satire with thriller elements, produced by Dayaparan under the banner of Script Doctor Pictures. The film is about the life of an online delivery partner named Carlos and the events unfolding around him. Sanfeer had told us earlier that the film has a hyperlink narrative.

Apart from Joju George, Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Anil Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vigilesh and Mamukoya, Pauly Wilson also plays an important role in the film whose post-production work is in progress. It was shot in Thodupuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam in 75 days, in three schedules.

Sanfeer directed the film from his story and screenplay, with dialogues by Zafar Sanal and Ramesh Girija. Jubair Muhammed composed the music from the lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, Anwar Ali, and Sanfeer. Shameer Gibran is the director of photography.