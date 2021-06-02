STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

OK Ravisankar receives recognistion for song in Oru Thathvika Avalokanam

OK Ravisankar, who worked on the situational track penned by Murugan Kattakada with vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, is getting noticed for his catchy composition.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

OK Ravisankar (L) and a still from 'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam'

OK Ravisankar (L) and a still from 'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

One more gifted musician from Malayalam is foraying into film soundtrack composition with the track 'Aana Poloru Vandi' from director Akhil Marar's Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, a political satire starring Joju George, Niranj, Shammi Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Prasanth Alexander, and Jayakrishnan.

OK Ravisankar, who worked on the situational track penned by Murugan Kattakada with vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, is getting noticed for his catchy composition.

Despite working on over 500 songs for around 80 music albums, this is the first time that Ravisankar has recorded a movie track. It's an experience that he would cherish for a lifetime. "From the outset, I only had Shankar Mahadevan’s name in mind for the tune," says Ravisankar.

He added that it wouldn’t have been possible without the contribution of sound engineer Suneesh Benson - his frequent collaborator - and keyboard programmer Biju Paulose. Due to the pandemic-related complications, there was a delay in the final recording process. The makers had almost considered going with another favourite singer of Ravisankar. 

"However, he couldn’t get to the studio due to COVID fears. So with no other option, I decided to approach my initial choice, Shankar sir, and relayed my situation. He immediately got back with a message saying he liked the song and that the budget or payment wasn’t an issue. He recorded the song eight days later," recalls the composer.

Ravisankar, who also appears in television dramas, has composed another track in the film titled 'Thankasooryanudhichu', sung by Madhu Balakrishnan, Rajalakshmi, Jose Sagar and Khalid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aana Poloru Vandi OK Ravisankar Akhil Marar Oru Thathvika Avalokanam Joju George Shammi Thilakan
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp